Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

IR opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.37 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after buying an additional 635,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,720,000 after buying an additional 130,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,814,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,710,000 after buying an additional 357,850 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

