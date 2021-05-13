Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $156,000 in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,316,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

