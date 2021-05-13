Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.73.

ALNY opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

