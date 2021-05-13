JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

OTCMKTS:CTAQU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

