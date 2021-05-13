SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DWX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $39.30 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

