Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mechel PAO were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

MTL opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Mechel PAO has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

