JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $88,000 Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 201,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPE opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

