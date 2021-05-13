Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 74,364 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.76% of Boston Properties worth $259,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 770.8% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 55,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 48,713 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.73.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.