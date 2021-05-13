Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $227.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.63.

ITW stock opened at $231.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.83. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $148.66 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

