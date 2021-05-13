Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $51.11 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 42,545 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

