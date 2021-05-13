Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.71 million, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 45,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $682,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 68,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 924,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,141,316 shares of company stock valued at $21,965,417. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 81,376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 377,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Energy Recovery by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

