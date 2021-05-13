Oppenheimer Raises W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $500.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $425.36.

GWW stock opened at $454.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.76. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $263.83 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,913,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after buying an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,432,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

