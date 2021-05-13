Desjardins Raises Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to $59.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

NYSE STN opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. Stantec has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Stantec by 758.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,475 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after acquiring an additional 346,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

