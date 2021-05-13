Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,267 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $172.50 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.52 and a 1-year high of $181.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

