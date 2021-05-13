Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 118,156 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $232,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.73 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.