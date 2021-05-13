Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,068,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 571,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Olin worth $222,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,772,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Olin by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 298,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Olin by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Olin by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 140,607 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,250 shares of company stock worth $9,104,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

OLN stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

