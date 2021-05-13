Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 189.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Orion Group by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Orion Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORN opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $168.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

