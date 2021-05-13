Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 115,927.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock worth $26,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

IDRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

