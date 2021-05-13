Keith E. Busse Sells 178,375 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after buying an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after buying an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after buying an additional 126,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

