JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 133.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of CYD stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. China Yuchai International Limited has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $659.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

