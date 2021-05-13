Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. Sells 65,789 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00.

NYSE:NUE opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $103.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

