Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $974.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report $974.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $922.40 million to $1.02 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $767.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

