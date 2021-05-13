Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Angi alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.21 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,520.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,991 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.