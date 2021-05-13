Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $58.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after purchasing an additional 614,936 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

