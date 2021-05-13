Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

AACQ opened at $9.85 on Monday. Artius Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Chairman Charles Drucker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AACQ. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $17,188,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,569 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $13,522,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $10,630,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after buying an additional 794,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

