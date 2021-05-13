Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
AACQ opened at $9.85 on Monday. Artius Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.
In other Artius Acquisition news, Chairman Charles Drucker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Artius Acquisition Company Profile
Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.
