JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADMA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

