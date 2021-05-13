Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

