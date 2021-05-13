Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

