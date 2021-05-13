Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT Raised to $70.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Union Gaming Research from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Union Gaming Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist upped their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.