Aegis Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.81. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 453,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.