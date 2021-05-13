MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MeiraGTx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $13.17 on Thursday. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $583.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,690 shares of company stock worth $380,470 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 68,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 26,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

