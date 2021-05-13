Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.85

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.85 and last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 342500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDE. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.66.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.6700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

