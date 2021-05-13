Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Price Down 6%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shares were down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $16.03. Approximately 63,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,570,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -389.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 186,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

