CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.12 and last traded at $97.51. Approximately 14,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 974,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.79.
CVAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.61.
About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.
