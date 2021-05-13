Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.93. 62,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,370,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSYS. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Stratasys alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,479,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 339,150 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,361,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after acquiring an additional 208,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.