Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $108.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.14.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB stock opened at $90.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.