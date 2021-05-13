Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $20.25 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KMMPF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $16.05 on Monday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

