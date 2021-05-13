iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Price Target Raised to $47.00

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the exchange traded fund’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $356.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.10. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $242.22 and a 52-week high of $392.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGM. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 158,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,591,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,880,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,421,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,976,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

