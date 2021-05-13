Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HERXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

OTCMKTS:HERXF opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.