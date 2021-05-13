TD Securities Raises IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $50.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $36.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.7714 per share. This represents a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

