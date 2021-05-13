RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $752.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to announce $752.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $724.34 million to $780.10 million. RH posted sales of $482.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in RH by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in RH by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in RH by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000.

RH stock opened at $625.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $633.62 and a 200 day moving average of $502.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 12-month low of $138.42 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

