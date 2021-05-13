Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.53.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
