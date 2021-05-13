Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

