Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.91% from the stock’s previous close.

IDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $133.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

