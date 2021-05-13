Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) to Strong Sell

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

RCUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

RCUS stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138,555 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 397,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 65,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 57,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 219,366 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

