Barclays Increases Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $239.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $210.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.54.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $194.34 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $203.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.48 and a 200-day moving average of $177.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,938 shares of company stock valued at $10,719,587 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after buying an additional 24,819 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,490,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,240,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.