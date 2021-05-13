Switch (NYSE:SWCH) PT Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NYSE SWCH opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.24 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Switch by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 27,018 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Switch by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 681,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 149,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Switch by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Switch by 747.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Switch by 36.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,359,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,631,000 after buying an additional 899,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

