The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $651,730,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

