Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESTA. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

ESTA stock opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. Research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $9,427,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $3,785,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 151,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 386,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.