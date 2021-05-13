FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

FPAY opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $48.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.20. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

