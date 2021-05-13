FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “
FPAY opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $48.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.20. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.
