Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to “Buy”

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HL. CIBC lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

NYSE:HL opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

